Justice Ramana sworn in as country’s 48th chief justice

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th chief justice of India on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered him the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in a small ceremony.

Justice Ramana’s tenure will last 16 months, until August 26, 2022.

In his farewell to Justice SA Bobde, who retired as the CJI on Friday, Justice Ramana said: “We are going through testing times as we battle the COVID wave. Lawyers, judges and court staff are all affected due to the virus. Some hard measures may be necessary to break the chain of transmission. We can defeat the pandemic together with dedication.”

Another challenge Justice Ramana faces is filling up six vacancies in the Supreme Court. During Justice Bobde’s tenure, not a single judge was appointed to the SC.

The youngest of three children, Justice Ramana was born in an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on August 27. He is the second CJI from Andhra Pradesh, after Justice K Subba Rao was the ninth CJI from 1966-67.

Justice Ramana briefly worked as a journalist for Telugu newspaper Eenadu. As a first-generation lawyer, he enrolled as an advocate and set up practice in Vijayawada in 1983. He subsequently moved to Hyderabad and later served as additional advocate general of AP. In June 2000, he was appointed a permanent judge of the AP High Court. In 2014, Justice Ramana was elevated to the Supreme Court.