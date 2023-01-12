Joshimath crisis: Shah, four cabinet colleagues take stock of situation

While over 600 houses have developed huge cracks due to land subsidence, 169 families have already been evacuated to safer places

During the meeting, Shah assessed the situation arising in Joshimath and discussed steps taken to ameliorate people’s hardship

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and four of his cabinet colleagues on Thursday (January 12) reviewed the situation in Joshimath where cracks have been witnessed in buildings and other structures.

Also read: Geophysical scientists to do subsurface physical mapping of sinking Joshimath

Besides Shah, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (road transport), R K Singh (power), Bhupendra Yadav (environment and forest) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jal Shakti) attended the meeting along with top officials.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Shah assessed the situation arising in Joshimath and discussed steps taken to ameliorate people’s hardship, officials said.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Tuesday reviewed the situation in Joshimath and stressed that the immediate priority should be to ensure the complete and safe evacuation of all residents in the affected zone.

At a meeting of the NCMC, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba stressed that priority should also be accorded to the demolition of vulnerable structures in a safe manner.

Also read: Joshimath: Panel formed for distribution of ₹1.5 lakh compensation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said a committee would decide the market rate for compensation to be paid to the families affected in Joshimath by keeping in mind the interests of stakeholders.

A 19-member committee headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana was set up on Wednesday to distribute an interim assistance of ₹1.50 lakh among each affected family and decide the rate at which compensation is to be paid.

More than 600 houses in Joshimath have developed gigantic cracks, as a result of land subsidence, forcing many families to leave their homes.

According to Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha, a total of 169 families have been relocated so far. He said while 73 families have been provided ₹5000 each to take care of their daily expenses, three families have been given a house rent of ₹4000 each.

Also read: Joshimath: Renewed efforts to resume demolition, locals clamour for compensation

(With inputs from agencies)