Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away in Chennai hospital

Mahto was airlifted to Chennai last month due to health complications following a lung transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from COVID-19

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had undergone a lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday (April 6), an official said.

Mahto was airlifted to Chennai last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from COVID-19, the official said.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto who had undergone lung transplant dies at Chennai hospital: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2023

“Mahto breathed his last today,” Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare told PTI.

Advertisement

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto.

(With agency inputs)