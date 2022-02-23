‘Jaw-jaw better than war-war’: Tharoor’s witty comeback for Imran Khan

In an interview to Russia’s state-run television network, Russia Today on Tuesday, Imran Khan, on the eve of his maiden two-day visit to Moscow, said that he would love to talk to Narendra Modi on television

To Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal for a TV debate with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to “resolve differences” between the two nations, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responded with a clever comeback in his trademark style.

On Tuesday (February 22), Tharoor tweeted that he agreed that “jaw-jaw is better than war-war”, but no issue has ever been resolved through Indian television debates. And, he added that such TV debates would only exacerbate the problems between the two countries.

In an interview to Russia’s state-run television network, Russia Today on Tuesday, Imran Khan, on the eve of his maiden two-day visit to Moscow, said that he would love to talk to Narendra Modi on television. Adding that it would be so good for over a billion on the subcontinent if they could resolve their differences through a debate.

Tharoor tweeted in response to Pakistan PM’s remark.

“Dear @ImranKhanPTI, agree that ‘jaw-jaw is better than war-war’, but no issues are ever resolved in Indian television debates, only exacerbated!”

Moreover, Tharoor in his inimitable tongue-in-cheek style pointed out that the debate may not serve its purpose since some of the anchors would be happy to ignite World War III if it would increase their TRPs. Wonder if Congress high command will be happy about the Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor responding on PM Modi’s behalf?