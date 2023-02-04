Jamia violence case: Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha cleared of charges

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma, acquitted the student activists in a case that was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019

On Saturday, a court in India announced its decision to acquit student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the Jamia violence case.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma discharged them in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Imam to remain in jail

However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Police had registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier, both Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha were given bail in the case. Nevertheless, Sharjeel remains in jail under the strict UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) in a conspiracy case related to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The prosecution claims that Imam made speeches at Jamia Milia Islamia University on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, in which he threatened to isolate Assam and other north-eastern states from the rest of India.

(With agency inputs)