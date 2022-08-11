Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Dhankar on August 6 defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by securing 74.36 per cent votes

Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Dhankhar, 71, in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar’s predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

Dhankar on August 6 defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by securing 74.36 per cent votes.

Besides the BJP and its allies, he was supported by parties including the Bjiu Janata Dal, YSR Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party.