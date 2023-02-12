J-K wanted employment, love but got ‘BJP’s bulldozer’: Rahul Gandhi

The land which the people nurtured with their hard work for many decades, is being snatched away from them, the former Congress chief said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (February 12) attacked the BJP over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Union Territory wanted employment, better business and love but instead got the “BJP’s bulldozer”.

Major political parties such as the Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP have voiced their concerns against the drive and demanded an immediate end to it.

The authorities have so far retrieved more than 10 lakh kanals (one kanal =605 sq yards) of land across Jammu and Kashmir after the Commissioner Secretary, Revenue department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri directed all deputy commissioners to ensure 100 per cent removal of encroachments from the state land on January 7.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul said, “Jammu and Kashmir wanted employment, better business and love, but what did they get? BJPs Bulldozer!”

The land which the people nurtured with their hard work for many decades, is being snatched away from them, the former Congress chief said.

“Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not dividing people,” he said.

Rahul also tagged a media report which claimed that the eviction drive had caused panic in Jammu and Kashmir.