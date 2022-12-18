Iran arrests Oscar-winning actress for supporting anti-hijab protests

Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested for her social media post in support of the anti-hijab protests on the day 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari, the first protester was executed for crimes committed during the nationwide agitation

Iranian authorities on Saturday arrested Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading false propaganda after she supported the anti-hijab protests in the country, which have been triggered by the death of a woman in police custody.

Alidoosti, 38, rose to fame on the international platform through her work in the Oscar-winning movie The Salesman.

Her arrest came a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari, the first man recently executed for crimes committed during the nationwide protests.

Also read: Cracked mirror: The cinema of the infinitely resilient women of Iran

Advertisement

According to the report published on the state media’s official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide ”any documents in line with her claims.”

“His name was Mohsen Shekari.” she said in her post. “Every international organisation who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity.”

Shekari was executed December 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete.

“Damnation to this captivity,” Alidoosti posted on the day of Shekari’s execution while urging people: “Don’t forget what Iran’s women go through.”

Iran has been rocked by protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have since morphred into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two other famous actresses in Iran, were arrested by authorities for expressing solidarity with protesters on social media. Both have been released.

At least 495 people have been killed in the demonstrations amid a harsh security crackdown, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been monitoring the protests since they began. Over 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)