International Dog Day: Why you should adopt a stray today

The day was instituted by animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige on August 26, 2003

They say a dog’s love is unconditional. And to celebrate this great companion of mankind, the International Dog Day is observed across the world on August 26 every year, irrespective of shape, size, age and breeds.

The day was instituted by animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige on August 26, 2003. It was the day Paige first adopted a dog named Sheltie from an animal shelter home. Having grown popular over the years, the day is now celebrated by dog lovers across the world.

Also read: Explained: Assam’s K-9 dog squad & breed’s link to Osama killing

Even though dogs have come to play a significant role in human life, being the essence of ‘happy homes’ and pure antidotes to stress, millions of the species across the world are killed for meat (and otherwise), neglected or fall prey to wanton abuse by dog-haters.

Advertisement

The day also seeks to raise awareness on the rescue of strays who need a home, love and care like any pedigree breed. With several nations developing an awareness to save stray dogs, locals have been seen urging authorities to rescue stray canines, and find foster homes for them.

Also read: Explosive detention dog Oli dies after 10 years in service

How can you contribute your bit? Adopt a stray today. Millions of these furry creatures are waiting for a home, love, protection and care. Bring them home and give them love and they will fill your existence with unbridled joy.