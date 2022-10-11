International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Theme, history, significance

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 every year to raise awareness on the rights of a girl child and the potential she holds for the future

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 every year to create awareness on the rights of the girl child and the potential she holds for the future.

According to the United Nations’ official website, the International Day of the Girl Child 2022 will focus on generating more opportunities for young girls, making sure their voices are heard on a global level.

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Theme

The theme for the International Day of the Girl Child 2022 is “Our time is now—our rights, our future”.

It focuses on the challenges faced by girls as they strive to reach their full potential. Their challenges have only increased recently due to the ongoing climate crisis, COVID pandemic and the humanitarian conflict around the globe.

Girls across the world struggle with issues related to their freedom, education and mental and physical health.

On the International Day of the Girl Child, the United Nations asks everyone to come together to address gender discrimination and ensure that each girl enjoys her rights. On this day, the citizens too urge the government and policymakers to make more targeted investments and ask key female influencers to be the face of change.

International Day of the Girl Child: History

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child to honour girls and their achievements.

The day was first observed in 2012, with an aim to end child marriages.

International Day of the Girl Child: Significance

The International Day of the Girl Child aims to raise awareness on the rights of girls; it calls for people to become the voice of change and to empower girls. It also aims to end gender bias which is still prevalent in the society.

The day is a means to take action towards uplifting girls and to work towards a more progressive society.