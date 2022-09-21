International Day of Peace 2022: Theme, history and significance

International Day of Peace is celebrated on September 21 each year to strengthen the idea of peace across nations. The day aims to motivate people to live together in a united, peaceful way and to move away from any form of violence

International Day of Peace 2022: Theme

According to the United Nations, the theme for the International Day of Peace 2022 is “End Racism. Build Peace”. The UN roots for a society where all individuals feel safe, can flourish irrespective of their race. The focus of the International Day of Peace 2022 is to tackle the menace of racism.

International Day of Peace: History

To “commemorate and strengthen the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and people,” the UN General Assembly in 1981, through a unanimous United Nations resolution 36/37, declared there to be a day devoted to peace known as the International Day of Peace.

The day was first celebrated in 1982, post which, September 21 was announced as International Day of Peace 2022.

International Day of Peace: Significance

The International Day of Peace is celebrated to ensure the harmonious co-existence of individuals. The day also recognizes the efforts of those who work towards world peace. The United Nations motivates all nations to choose peace, and propagate it to instill harmony in society.