India’s Olympic feat a tribute to Dhyan Chand: Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and said that India’s excellent performance in the recently-held Olympics was itself a tribute to the hockey legend who “conquered the world of hockey for the country.” The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark Dhyan Chand’s birthday.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio talk Mann Ki Baat, Modi among other topics spoke about the boost the sporting culture has received after its performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Noting that India won an Olympic medal in the men’s hockey after over four decades, Modi said that the youth is now drawn towards sports and their parents are happy to back them. “This itself is a great tribute to Dhyan Chand,” Modi said.

Asserting the young population’s mindset has undergone a sweeping change, he said it is now keen on new destinations and new goals by taking new paths and having new aspirations. “The momentum sporting culture has received must be further advanced,” he said, calling for having sport competitions at the village level.

“Let us all countrymen strive to further this momentum as much as we can, contributing whatever we can. Let us transform the mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s effort) into reality,” Modi said.

Speaking about the start-up culture in India, Modi said it has become very vibrant with youngsters in even smaller cities embracing it, and asserted that it is a sign of India’s bright future.

He added that the space sector reforms in the country have caught people’s imagination and expressed confidence that a large number of satellites in the coming days will be those on which youngsters from universities, labs and other sectors would have worked upon.

Noting that the world has been paying heed to Indian spiritual traditions and philosophy, the Prime Minister said that people then also have a responsibility to carry forward these great traditions. “That which was temporary and has perished has to be left behind but what is timeless has to be carried forward. Let us celebrate our festivals, understand their scientific meaning, and the connotation behind them. There is an underlying message in every festival,” he said, wishing people a happy Janmashtami, which falls on Monday.

The prime minister also urged people to continue to maintain COVID-19 precautions. “More than 62 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, but still we have to be careful, be vigilant,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)