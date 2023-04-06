Indian Space Policy: Cabinet nod to boost ISRO activities

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost the development of the segment.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday (April 6) approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023, under which roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities have been laid down.

“In brief, it will offer clarity in the role of the components set up (in the recent past),” Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

He said the policy would aim to enhance the role of the Department of Space, boost activities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

