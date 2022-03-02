Indian medical student in Ukraine dies of natural causes

Chandan Jindal, 21, had a stroke and was admitted to ICU

An Indian medical student has died in Ukraine while being treated in hospital for an illness.

Chandan Jindal, 21, from Barnala in Punjab, had been in Vinnytsia, a city in west-central Ukraine, for four years. He was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University.

#Watch | Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson pic.twitter.com/zeH0V9k124 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

On February 2, he reportedly had a stroke and was admitted to the ICU. His parents, Shishan Kumar and Krishna Kumar, gave their consent to immediate surgery, and on February 7 they flew to Ukraine to be with him.

Krishna Kumar returned to India on Monday. The next day the family received news that Chandan had died. The father has written to the Government of India to make arrangements for bringing back his body.

On Tuesday, an Indian student was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.