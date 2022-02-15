Indian embassy in Ukraine advises Indians to leave temporarily

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv has asked the Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine

India advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave the country on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the NATO countries over Russia’s increasing military build-up close to the Ukrainian border.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily,” the embassy said.

The number of Indians residing in Ukraine at present is not immediately known.

According to an official document in 2020, Ukraine had a small but vibrant Indian community, and there were about 18,000 Indian students studying in that country. The data is likely to vary in view of the pandemic.

In the advisory, the Indian embassy in Ukraine also asked the Indian nationals to keep it informed about their status to enable the mission to reach out to them when required.

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required,” the embassy said.

The embassy said that the mission would continue to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its continuing build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.

The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has positioned around 1,00,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But, Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine.

