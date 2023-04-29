Indian Army’s Artillery regiment get first five women officers

Having completed their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, the women officers officially joined the Regiment of Artillery on Saturday.

The Indian Army has recently inducted five women officers into its artillery regiment, marking the first time women have been included in this unit.

The women officers have joined the Regiment of Artillery after successfully completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday (April 29).

Military sources said the women officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery are Lt Mehak Saini, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Aditi Yadav and Lt Pious Mudgil.

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in “challenging locations” near the frontier with Pakistan, the sources said.

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said.

In January, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.

The proposal was later approved by the government.

(With agency inputs)