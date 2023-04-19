Indian Army and Tezpur University sign MoU to teach soldiers Chinese

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and Tezpur University for training the Indian Army personnel in Chinese Language

On April 19 (Wednesday), 2023, the Indian Army and Tezpur University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide Chinese language training for Indian Army personnel.

The 16-week course will take place at Tezpur University and was signed by HQ 4 Corps on behalf of the Indian Army, and The Registrar of Tezpur University in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof SN Singh.

Established in 1994, Tezpur University is a central university that has been teaching foreign languages, including Chinese, with highly qualified faculty in North East India.

The Chinese language course is expected to enhance the Mandarin proficiency of the Indian Army personnel, enabling them to communicate more effectively with their Chinese counterparts.

The improved language skills will facilitate better exchanges of ideas and views on various interactions such as Commander Level talks, Flag Meetings, Joint Exercises, and Border Personnel Meetings.

This training will help the Indian Army personnel convey their points more cogently and have a better understanding of the Chinese PLA’s version of their activities.