India witnessed 181 terrorist attacks in 2021: NCRB report

A total of 118 terrorists including 86 ‘jihadi terrorists’ were killed while 78 terrorists were arrested in 2021.

India witnessed 181 terrorist attacks in 2021 and 113 of them were from ‘jihadi terrorists’, according to the latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The data on terrorist attacks and other crimes in the country has been detailed in the publication – ‘Crime in India 2021’.

Also read: Pak colonel paid ₹30K to attack Indian Army post, says captured terrorist in Kashmir

“Crime in India – 2021 deals with the crime data which refers to the calendar year (1st January to 31st December of 2021). The data collection process including clarifications from the States/UTs/Central Agencies started in Jan, 2022 and continued till June, 2022,” NCRB said.

Advertisement

Under the chapter ‘Crimes committed by Extremists/Insurgents/Terrorists’, the NCRB said there were a total of 550 attacks in India by ‘northeast insurgents’, ‘left-wing extremists’ and terrorists.

According to the report, there were 81 attacks by northeast insurgents, 288 by left-wing extremists and 181 by terrorists. There were 84 attacks on police stations or camps and 16 on other establishments by ‘jihadi terrorists’.

Also read: Russia detains ISIS terrorist plotting suicide attack against Indians

In 2021, 35 civilians and 43 police and army personnel were killed by terrorists. Left-wing extremists killed 53 civilians, 44 police and one army personnel. A total of 118 terrorists including 86 ‘jihadi terrorists’ were killed while 78 terrorists were arrested in 2021.

According to the data, 254 mobile phones, 80 literature, 12 radio sets, 27 wireless sets and more than ₹44 lakh cash were recovered from terrorists, insurgents and terrorists.

“As compared to 68,312 Kgs of explosives recovered in 2020, a total of 1,42,914 kgs of explosives (RDX, TNT, plastic explosives, gun powder, pyrotechnic/fireworks etc.) have been seized during 2021. This comprises seizures from extremists/insurgents/terrorists (195 Kgs) and seizures from Other Criminals including smugglers (1,42,719 Kgs).

“A total of 8,78,293 explosive devices (detonators, gelatin sticks, grenades, landmines & IEDs etc.) have also been recovered during 2021, as compared to 8,01,046 number in 2020,” the report said.

In a disclaimer, NCRB said, that the information published in the report was obtained from States/UTs Police and CAPFs/CPOs.

“National Crime Records Bureau has only compiled and collated the data and presented it in the form of this report. As data is being furnished by States/UTs/ CAPFs/CPOs, NCRB is not responsible for authenticity of the information,” it said.