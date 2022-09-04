India trusted friend, can be a bit more generous in water sharing: Sheikh Hasina

The Bangladesh PM also lauded India’s efforts in providing her country with COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic and evacuating Bangladeshi nationals from war-torn Ukraine

Ahead of her four-day visit to India starting Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that historically India has been a “trusted friend” of her country and can be expected to be a bit more generous when it comes to sharing the water of the Ganges.

“We are downstream, water is coming from India. So, India should show more generosity. Both countries would be beneficiaries. Sometimes, our people suffer a lot because of this, especially the Teesta River. We found that the PM (Modi) is very eager to solve this but the problem is in your country. We share only Ganges water, but we have 54 other rivers. It’s a longstanding issue and should be resolved,” she said.

There has been a longstanding dispute between the two countries over the quantum of water that India should share with Bangladesh. River Ganga originates in northern India and flows down towards the east, forming a 129-km boundary between India and Bangladesh. The 113-stretch of the main branch of the river flowing into Bangladesh is called the Padma.

Hasina, 74, who will reach India on Monday is slated to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar before holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a televised interview with news agency ANI on Sunday (September 4), Hasina, spoke on a slew of issues including the issue of water sharing between the two countries, the ‘burden’ of Rohingyas on Bangladesh while praising India’s help in providing COVID-19 vaccine to neighbouring countries rescuing and Bangladeshi students during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“India is our trusted friend. We always remember India’s contribution during the 1971 war. Even in 1975, when I lost all my family member, the then Indian prime minister gave us shelter in India,” she said.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh under the Vaccine Maitri programme, she was all praise for India’s “friendly gesture” of evacuating Bangladeshi nationals during the invasion of Ukraine.

“I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, and that way he…you know, contributed vaccines to not only Bangladesh, also to some South Asian countries, and it’s really very, very helpful. And it’s a really prudent initiative he has taken. Besides that, we bought vaccines with our own money, and also many other countries also contributed,” she said.

Raising the issue of Rohingya migrants in Bangladesh, Hasina said even though her government has given them refuge on humanitarian grounds, it is imperative that they return to their homeland. She said all initiatives are being taken to ensure the return of the migrants to their home country and that she feels that India could play an important role in mitigating the crisis.

“Well you know…for us it’s a big burden. India is a vast country; you can accommodate but you don’t have much. But in our country, we have 1.1 million Rohingyas. So well…we are consulting with the international community and also our neighbouring countries, they should also take some steps so that they can go back home,” Hasina said.

Mentioning that possible effort has been taken to give them shelter and medical care including COVID-19 vaccination, Hasina said the growing issues of drug trafficking, arms conflict and women trafficking by some in the Rohingya community are growing concerns for her government.

“Day by day it is increasing. So as quick as they return home it is good for our country and also for Myanmar. So we have been trying our best to pursue them, we’re discussing with them and also the international community, like ASEAN or UNO, then other countries,” she said.