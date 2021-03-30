India may launch two military theatre commands by August 15

Air Defence Command will protect country from airborne enemies, Maritime Command will be responsible for the security of Indian Ocean region

India could launch its Air Defence Command and the Maritime Theatre Command – two of the five theatre commands that are being planned with a view to completely reorganise the country’s military – by August 15, according to a report.

The Allahabad-based Air Defence Command will control air assets of all three services, and will protect the country from airborne enemies, while the west coast, Karwar-based Maritime Command will be responsible for the security of the Indian Ocean region, NEWS18 reported. Both will be commanded by three-star officers (air marshal and vice-admiral, respectively).

India is soon expected to have three other integrated commands to secure its western, northern and eastern fronts. A logistics command is also being planned to avoid duplication of efforts and resources.

‘Theaterisation’ refers to placing units of all three services under a single theatre commander. The operational command of such combinations is under an officer drawn from one of the three services.

The commands are being set up in the backdrop of tensions with China, on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and Pakistan, along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday army chief General MM Naravane, speaking on the India-China disengagement at Ladakh, emphasised that India had not lost “an inch of land”, and that the situation was where it was before the dispute started.

“We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started… Not an inch of land has been lost,” ANI news agency quoted him as saying.

The standoff began in April 2020 when Chinese troops intruded into India’s side of the LAC.