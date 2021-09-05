India record best-ever performance as curtains come down on Paralympics

Avani Lekhara was India’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony

The Tokyo Paralympics reached its climax as the curtains were brought down on the 12-day event on Sunday. Despite the threat of COVID-19 looming large, Japan successfully staged the Paralympics 2020 event after hosting the recently concluded Olympics.

Team India had the biggest contingent for the Paralympics till date. Fifty-four Indians competed across nine sports events during the event. India had their best ever performance at the Paralympic Games with 19 medals in total, which included five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Avani Lekhara was India’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. Lekhara made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics and also being the first Indian woman to win gold at the Games. The 19-year-old had won the gold medal in 10m air rifle standing SH1 event and added a bronze medal in 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event.

Earlier on Saturday, Pramod Bhagat made history by becoming the first Indian para-shuttler to win a medal in a badminton event that was making its debut at Tokyo Paralympics. Bhagat won the gold medal in the Men’s Singles Class SL3 event beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain with the scoreline at 21-14, 21-17. Krishna Nagar won gold in the Men’s Singles SH6 event final with an emphatic win over Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in three sets to cap off India’s great run in the event.