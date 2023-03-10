India-Pakistan ties: US supports constructive dialogue, meaningful diplomacy

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said his country was prepared to support that process in any way that it responsibly could if both countries agreed on a particular role for the United States

“The United States supports a constructive dialogue and meaningful conversation between India and Pakistan,” the Biden administration said on Thursday (March 9), reiterating that it’s for New Delhi and Islamabad to decide on the nature of that dialogue.

The US is ready to play its role if they agree, it added.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, in response to a question, refused any mediating role for the US for talks between India and Pakistan.

#WATCH | We support constructive dialogue. We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve long-standing disputes. We are a partner, and we are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate: US State Department Spox Ned Price pic.twitter.com/mZ5KJ9vqA0 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

Also read: India a global strategic partner of US: State dept spokesperson

“Because these are decisions for the countries themselves. If they agree on a particular role for the United States, the United States is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that we responsibly can,” Price told reporters at a news conference.

“Analysts believe that the United States has the power and authority to mediate between the two partners. Pakistan and India are partners of yours, so why don’t you just mediate?” he was asked.

“Ultimately, it is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which India and Pakistan engage one another. What we support is constructive dialogue, meaningful diplomacy between India and Pakistan, in the first instance to resolve long-standing conflicts,” Price said.

Also read: US urges Pakistan to improve its business environment

“The United States supports constructive dialogue. We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve, again, another set of long-standing disputes. We are a partner. We are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate. But ultimately, these are decisions that India and Pakistan themselves are going to have to make,” he said.

(With agency inputs)