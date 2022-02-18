India opposes Singapore PM’s comment on ‘criminal records of Indian MPs’

In a speech on Thursday, Singapore PM Lee Hsein Loong had said that the India that Nehru built is now ruled by parliamentarians will criminal records

Taking exception to the recent speech by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on “Nehru’s India,” the Indian government has said remarks made during the speech on Indian parliamentarians were “uncalled for” and that it will take up the matter with the Singaporean government.

“The remarks by the prime minister of Singapore were uncalled for. We are taking up the matter with the Singaporean side,” government sources told a prominent news website.

According to reports, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Singapore High Commissioner and registered its objection to the speech made by the country’s prime minister.

While speaking in the Parliament on Thursday on the functioning of democracies, Lee had said that while men with lofty ideals and noble values like Nehru create democracies, the current political systems would be unrecognisable to them due to a change in the texture of politics.

Advertisement

“Most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values. But more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change,” Lee said.

Also read: Nehru’s India has become unrecognisable now: Singaporean PM

“Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too,” he said.

Citing the example of late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Lee said that today’s India would be unrecognisable to the leader as it is now ruled by parliamentarians with criminal records.

“Many political systems today would be quite unrecognisable to their founding leaders. Ben-Gurion’s Israel has morphed into one which can barely form a government, despite four general elections in two years. Meanwhile, a stream of senior politicians and officials in Israel face a litany of criminal charges, some have gone to jail.”

“While Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated,” Lee said.