India needs law to pay national honour to Lord Ram, Krishna: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has called for a legislation that pays rashtriya samman or national honour to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Ramayana, Gita and their respective authors Valmiki and Ved Vyas.

“…There is a need for Parliament to bring a law to pay national honour to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Ramayana, Gita and their authors Maharishi Valmiki and Maharishi Ved Vyas, as they are the culture and heritage of the country,” the court said.

The observation was made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav granting bail to Akash Jatav, a resident of Hathras, who was booked for posting objectionable images of Hindu god and goddesses on social media. The high court granted his bail plea, considering that he has already served 10 months in jail and the trial in his case is yet to start.

Observing that the Constitution allows people to be atheist, Justice Yadav said it should not construed that people can pass obscene remarks against Hindu deities.

During the hearing, the judge also stressed the need to make the education of Indian culture compulsory in school syllabus across the country so that children can imbibe it.

Commenting on the allegations against Jatav, the court said there are many countries which provide harsh punishments for such conduct, but India is much more lenient on the matter.

While rejecting the bail petition of a man accused of cow slaughter last month, Yadav had demanded that the government declares cow as a national animal and makes its protection a fundamental right of the Hindus. He even said that “scientists believe cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen.”