India may ‘pull apart’ if minority rights not protected, warns Obama amid Modi’s US visit

Former US president Barack Obama on Thursday (June 22) said that India risks “pulling apart” if the Muslim minority is not respected, calling for the issue to be raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made these remarks in an interview to the CNN just hours before a joint press statement by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi. Obama said that Biden should mention the issue of “protection of Muslim minorities” in India during his talks with Modi. He said if he had an opportunity to converse with Modi he would discuss the rights of ethnic minorities in India and what would happen if their rights were not protected.

“If I had a conversation with Mr Modi – who I know well – part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we have seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. That would be contrary to the interests of India,” he said.

“The protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India – that’s something worth mentioning,” said the former president. He also said that addressing human rights with allies was always “complicated”.

Not mere coincidence: Congress

Meanwhile, back home in India, Obama’s remarks have sparked a controversy, with Congress MP Manish Tewari not seeing it as a mere coincidence when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Tewari highlighted the strong bond between Biden and Obama, suggesting that the former president made the remarks on Biden’s behalf.

Reacting to Obama’s comments, Tewari tweeted, “I would be surprised if Former President Barack Obama’s comments were just coincidental. Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s Vice President for eight long years. Barack Obama continues to be his biggest supporter. It is Tweedlum & Tweedlee. Get someone equally influential to say it.”

Congress’ national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the clipping of Obama’s interview on Twitter, saying, “Watch this video from 2.36 mins – There’s a message Mr Modi’s friend ‘Barack’ has for him. Guess he’s also a part of an international conspiracy against Mr Modi? At least that’s what the bhakts would allege!”