India joins elite club with successful test of sea-based missile interceptor

Off the coast of Odisha, the DRDO and Indian Navy successfully carried out the first flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile

On Saturday (April 22), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy conducted a successful first flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha.

The aim of the test, according to a statement from the defence ministry, was to neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat and establish India as a member of the elite group of nations with Naval Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability.

The statement also mentioned that DRDO has previously showcased its land-based BMD system, which has the ability to counter ballistic missile threats from adversaries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and Indian Navy for their achievement, while DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat praised the teams responsible for the missile’s design and development.

The statement further stated that the country has achieved self-reliance in creating intricate network-centric anti-ballistic missile systems.