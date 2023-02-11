‘India belongs to Mahmood as much as it does to PM Modi’: Jamiat chief

"To say and believe that Islam came from outside is wrong and is historically baseless. Islam is a religion of this country and is the oldest one," Maulana Mahmood Madani said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has said it is wrong to suggest that Islam came from outside and asserted that India belongs to him as much as it does to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In his speech at the annual general session of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani faction) at the Ramlila ground in Delhi, Madani said this land is the first homeland of Muslims.

“To say and believe that Islam came from outside is wrong and is historically baseless. Islam is a religion of this country and is the oldest one,” he said Friday (February 10).

“This is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, it belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor are they one inch ahead of Mahmood,” he said.

The 34th General Session of Jamiat, a prominent Muslim organisation, began at the Ram Lila ground on Friday under the presidentship of Madani.

The organisation passed several resolutions including one on the alleged rise in hate campaign and Islamophobia in the country.

Jamiat demanded that a separate law be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against minorities.

“The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslims community, has increased to an alarming level in our country, in the recent past,” the Jamiat alleged.

“The most regrettable point is that though the government is aware of these developments, it prefers to adopt an ostrich-like approach,” it alleged.

The Jamiat said it wants to draw the attention of the government on how to ensure integrity and build a positive image of the country. The steps that it proposed should be taken included strict action against elements and those in media engaged in spreading hatred.

Another important resolution passed by the Jamiat on Friday was on measures to ensure voter registration and larger participation in elections.

(With inputs from agencies)