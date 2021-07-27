Incredible! Bankrupt Mallya launches tirade against ED, banks on Twitter

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya alleged that the Enforcement Directorate has attached his assets worth ₹14,000 crore against a debt of ₹6,200 crore at the behest of Indian banks

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who on Monday was declared bankrupt by the London high court as part of a measure to allow Indian banks to freeze his assets worldwide, on Tuesday (July 27) launched a Twitter tirade against the banks, accusing them of having schemed to render him bankrupt.

In a tweet, Mallya alleged that the Enforcement Directorate attached his assets worth ₹14,000 crore against a debt of ₹6,200 crore at the behest of Indian banks.

“ED attach my assets worth 14K crores at behest of Govt Banks against debt of 6.2K crores. They restore assets to Banks who recover 9K crores in cash and retain security over 5K crores more. Banks ask Court to make me Bankrupt as they may have to return money to the ED. Incredible,” he tweeted.

The British court on Monday granted a bankruptcy order against the businessman to allow a consortium of 13 Indian banks led by the State Bank of India to freeze his assets to seek repayment of debt owed by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya has been denied the right to challenge the decision of the court.

The 65-year-old businessman who has fled to the UK, owes more than ₹9,000 crore to the banks in principal and interest.

He, however, has been on bail after the Westminster magistrate’s court ordered his extradition in December 2018. He has failed in his attempts to overturn the court’s order and has exhausted all legal procedures available to him to fight the Indian government’s efforts to extradite him.