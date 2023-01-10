Inauguration of light and sound show on India’s history at Red Fort today

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Culture, said the show will be a “dramatic presentation of the bravery and the history of India from the 17th century to the present day”

A new light and sound show fusing art and cutting-edge technology that will tell the story of India through the ages will be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah at the historic Red Fort on Tuesday.

The event will also be attended by Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, officials said.

“The show will be of another class and will fuse cutting-edge technology with art and live performances giving the audience a spectacular experience. It will tell the story of India and its wealth of cultural heritage through the ages,” an official source said.

The venue of the show will be a site near the Naubat Khana of the 17th century monument, he said.

Red Fort, built by Emperor Shah Jahan, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Dalmia Bharat Limited, a cement manufacturing company, was selected as a ‘Monument Mitra’ to adopt and develop tourist amenities of the Red Fort in 2018.

Monument Mitras (friends of heritage sites) have been appointed for heritage sites, under the central governments ambitious ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme, for preservation and maintenance of India’s cultural sites.

According to an invitation shared by Dalmia Bharat Limited, the show is called Jai Hind, and it will be like a “time travel through the ages with an immersive experience created from a fusion of art and technology”.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Culture, said the show will be a “dramatic presentation of the bravery and the history of India from the 17th century to the present day”.

India’s history in a nutshell

The one-hour-long show is divided into three parts that will bring to life key episodes from India’s history. This will include the rise of the Marathas, the 1857 war of Independence, the rise of the Indian National Army and the INA trials, the fight for Independence and India’s continuing progress over the past 75 years by several forms of performance art – projection mapping, live action films, light and immersive sound, actors, dancers and puppets.

The show will be showcased at different monuments inside Red Fort starting with Naubat Khana, moving to Deewan-e-Aam and then to Deewan-e-Khas, the statement said.

“The show will be showcased to the general public in English and Hindi languages, with a seating arrangement of 700 people for a one time watch. Beautifully conceptualised, scripted and executed, this approximately hour-long show is a one-of-its-kind visual and cultural treat highlighting the India’s rich history and heritage to newer generations through interactive techniques,” it said.

As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Archaeological Survey of India has already opened four museums – the Yaad-e-Jallian museum, the Museum on 1857- India’s first war of Independence, Azaadi ke Diwane and Netaji Subas Chandra Bose Museum – on the Red Fort premises, and now the addition of new light and sound show will only strengthen a patriotic pride among the visitors.

