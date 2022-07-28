In five years, Modi govt spent ₹3,339.49 crore on advts

Thakur said the government had spent ₹1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media. The expenditure on advertisements in the electronic media was ₹1,583.01 crore.

The government spent ₹3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media over a five-year period from 2017, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (July 28).

In a written reply, Thakur said the government had spent ₹1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media from 2017-18 till July 12, 2022.

The expenditure on advertisements in the electronic media in the same period was ₹1,583.01 crore.

Also Read: To curb misleading advertisements, Centre issues new guidelines

Advertisement

The expenditure was incurred by the government through the Central Bureau of Communication, Thakur said.

The minister said there was no expenditure incurred by any ministry or department of the government on advertisements in foreign media through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

(With inputs from agencies)