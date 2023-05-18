In a show of strength, WFI Chief to hold rally on June 5

The rally is being held to marshal support in Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's favour against the sexual harassment charges.

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, plans to organise a rally on June 5, which coincides with the birthday of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The rally aims to gather support in favour of Singh and counter the allegations made against him.

Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India, was booked in two FIRs by the Delhi Police after he was accused of sexual harassment by several woman wrestlers, many of whom, along with several of their peers, are observing a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23.

Also Read: Protesting wrestlers march to Hanuman temple; demand arrest of WFI chief

“In this grand rally, discussion will be held with intellectuals from all over the country on how to deal with those who misuse provision of law in serious crime cases,” Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh’s representative Sanjiv Singh told PTI.

Advertisement

According to a message being circulated widely on social media, saints, mahants, politicians, social organisation and law experts have been invited from all over the country to participate in the Jan Chetna Maharally in Ayodhya.

Also Read: Wrestlers: IOA’s decision to take charge of WFI is ‘first step’ in our fight for justice

Sanjiv Singh said that besides UP, people are being invited from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. A target has been fixed to gather 11 lakh people for the rally, he added.