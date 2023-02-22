In a first, CRPF to hold annual Raising Day in naxal-hit Chhattisgarh; Amit Shah to attend

The event will send a message that forces are dominating all areas in the left-wing extremism-affected states and will be held amid the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign by armed naxals, say officials

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is likely to hold its 84th Raising Day event in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, the first time its annual celebrations will be held in a left-wing extremism-affected area, according to officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to review the ceremonial parade as the chief guest at the event to be held in Jagdalpur, the district headquarters of Bastar, on March 19, they said.

The country’s largest central armed police force, with about 3.25 lakh personnel, is designated as the lead national internal security force operating in three main domains of left-wing extremism, counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moving off national capital

It had organised its 83rd anniversary event last year in Jammu after the government asked all paramilitary or central armed police forces (CAPF) to hold these events outside the national capital.

Bastar district, located in the southern-most region of Chhattisgarh, is flanked by Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts that have seen major Maoist attacks and counter-offensive operations by security forces led by the CRPF.

“The event will send a message that the forces are dominating all areas in the left-wing extremism-affected states and will be held amid the much-talked-about Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) by armed naxals,” they said.

The TCOC is undertaken in March-June by the naxals to strengthen their cadre and launch major attacks on security forces as forests are devoid of green cover, thereby increasing visibility.

Last naxal bastion

Officials told PTI that these districts in south Chhattisgarh remain the “last bastion” of Maoist dominance and the CRPF has created around 15 forward operating bases or remote operational camps in the state over the last three years.

The force was raised in 1939 and India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented the Presidential colours to it on March 19, 1950.

