IMAGES: To space and back — how Branson pulled off the stunning feat

To space and back — how Branson pulled off the stunning feat

Updated 11:43 PM, 11 July, 2021
Just magical: That's what Branson said after touching down

Billionaire Richard Branson has had his long-awaited dream fulfilled on Sunday.

The billionaire, along with five of his employees, returned after his 85-km historic flight to “the edge of space” from New Mexico as part of his astro-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic Holding Inc (SPCE.N). In a live feed, Branson described the voyage as “an experience of a lifetime”.

Here are some breathtaking images. Enjoy our slideshow

