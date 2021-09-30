‘I stood up for myself’: Ashwin breaks silence on spat with Morgan

35-year-old sends a series of tweets defending his actions

Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken the silence on his recent on-field altercation with Eoin Morgan during Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 clash.

The altercation happened after Ashwin tried stealing an extra run and was slammed for breaching the ‘spirit of cricket’.

The 35-year-old sent a series of tweets on Thursday defending his actions, saying he stood up for himself.

Advertisement

4. Did I fight?

No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves.

In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

At least two former cricketers – Virender Sehwag and leg-spin great Shane Warne – waded into the controversy.

Sehwag citing the controversial ending of the 2019 World Cup final, which England won thanks to superior boundary count. Warne, however, called the spat “disgraceful”.

On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes bat in the final over, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord’s and refused to hold the World cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina ? Bade aaye, ‘doesn’t appreciate’ waale 😂 pic.twitter.com/bTZuzfIY4S — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 29, 2021

The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple – it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him !!!! https://t.co/C2g5wYjeT6 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 29, 2021

In the match, Ashwin had the last laugh as he dismissed Morgan for a second-ball duck. Morgan fended at a length delivery that landed in the hands of Lalit Yadav at first slip.

Delhi Capitals, however, failed to get the better of KKR as Morgan’s side won the match by three wickets with 10 balls to spare.