‘I stood up for myself’: Ashwin breaks silence on spat with Morgan

35-year-old sends a series of tweets defending his actions

In the match, Ashwin had the last laugh as he dismissed Morgan for a second-ball duck | Screengrab

Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken the silence on his recent on-field altercation with Eoin Morgan during Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 clash.

The altercation happened after Ashwin tried stealing an extra run and was slammed for breaching the ‘spirit of cricket’. 

The 35-year-old sent a series of tweets on Thursday defending his actions, saying he stood up for himself.

At least two former cricketers – Virender Sehwag and leg-spin great Shane Warne – waded into the controversy.

Sehwag citing the controversial ending of the 2019 World Cup final, which England won thanks to superior boundary count. Warne, however, called the spat “disgraceful”.

In the match, Ashwin had the last laugh as he dismissed Morgan for a second-ball duck. Morgan fended at a length delivery that landed in the hands of Lalit Yadav at first slip.

Delhi Capitals, however, failed to get the better of KKR as Morgan’s side won the match by three wickets with 10 balls to spare.

