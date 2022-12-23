Hyundai launches road safety campaign #BeTheBetterGuy for Gen Z, millennials

This year’s theme is 'Young India, It's time to Buckle- Up'. The nationwide initiative aims to reach 400 million-plus Gen Z and millennial road users by developing an emotional connect with them

To promote road safety and make Indian roads ‘safer for everyone,’ Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday (December 23) launched the sixth edition of its campaign, ‘Be The Better Guy’ (BTBG).

This year’s theme is ‘Young India, It’s time to Buckle- Up’. The nationwide initiative aims to reach 400 million-plus Gen Z and millennial road users by developing an emotional connect with them. This is expected to lead to a paradigm positive behavioural shift in the mindset of the youth, thereby encouraging road-users to create a ‘Chain-of-Change’, the company said in a press release.

Commenting on the launch of the sixth edition of the #BTBG Campaign, Puneet Anand, Assistant Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said: “As a responsible and a caring brand, Hyundai aims to increase awareness about road safety by making the Gen-Z and millennials socially responsible by highlighting the importance of being a safe road-user.”

He added: “#BeTheBetterGuy, which began as a public awareness initiative in 2016 with the tagline ‘Safety-begins-with-you’, grew over time into a mass movement that became synonymous with Hyundai’s efforts in making Indian roads ‘Safer-for-Everyone’.

“‘CONTINUE’, our global CSR movement, defines our consistent efforts towards the community at large, efforts made under this aegis with #BeTheBetterGuy continues to bring a positive behavioural change in the society by engaging the masses and going ‘Beyond Mobility’. By doing so we are working towards creating a sustainable & safe environment for road-users which drives ‘Progress for Humanity’.”

According to Hyundai, #BeTheBetterGuy draws attention to critical issues pertaining to road safety by focussing on key messaging such as “Always wear a seat-belt when seated in your car, even if you are a passenger seated in the rear. Follow all traffic rules & don’t over-speed, even when no one is watching you! Be a responsible road-user and don’t drive under the influence. Don’t use mobile phones while driving. Eyes, always on the road. Let pedestrians cross first. Make Indian roads safer-for-everyone. Give way to emergency service vehicles. Clear the path to life.”

“In addition, #BeTheBetterGuy’s theme for this year ‘Buckle Up Young India’ puts a renewed focus on proper utilisation of safety features present in modern-day automobiles, not only for you but also for your loved one’s safety,” said the company.

“Launched nationwide, #BeTheBetterGuy is a holistic road safety campaign designed to create two-way communication by utilising a variety of digital platforms for maximum impact with the aim to share emotional and impactful messaging with the youth thus creating a ‘Chain-of-Change’,” it added.

