Hyundai draws ire of Indian netizens after tweet on Kashmir freedom

The Federal
0
COMMENTS

Korean carmaker Hyundai saw itself facing the ire of netizens in India on Monday (February 7) after its branch in Pakistan tweeted a message calling for support to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The hashtag #BoycottHyundai started trending with a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet from Hyundai Pakistan’s Twitter account that said: “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom. #HyundaiPakistan #KashmirSolidarityDay”

The message appears to have been put up by the PR team of the company in Pakistan. However, netizens in India were quite unforgiving, saying such messages would harm its business in the country.

Advertisement

Hyundai India later reiterated its commitment to the Indian market and nationalism, saying they stand firmly with Indian values and have zero tolerance towards insensitive communication.

CATCH US ON: