Hyderabad man beheads friend for texting his girlfriend

The accused beheaded his friend, removed his heart and private parts, chopped his fingers, before walking into the police station to surrender himself on Saturday

A 22-year-old man in Hyderabad reportedly killed his friend for messaging and talking to his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim, police said on Saturday.

Subsequently, the accused beheaded his friend, removed his heart and private parts, chopped his fingers, before walking into the police station to surrender himself on Saturday, the police said.

Police investigation

Police have initiated a detailed investigation after registering a case on the accused’s statement. The victim’s body has also been recovered and shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy.

Advertisement

Also read: What happened? The story behind double murder that shook Assam

As per the police, the victim, Naveen, and the accused, Harihara Krishna, completed their intermediate together at a college in Dilsukhnagar. The girl at the centre of the incident was also a student of the same college. Naveen expressed his love for her and she accepted his proposal, although a couple of years later the two parted ways. Later, the girl got into a relationship with Krishna after the latter proposed to her, police said.

Waiting for opportunity

However, Naveen was in constant touch with the girl despite their break-up and kept on texting and making calls to her which got Krishna upset. The accused waited for more than three months for an opportunity.

Also read: ‘Aftab cut body into 17 parts, ground bones in stone-grinder’: Chargesheet in Shraddha murder case

On February 17, the two men indulged in an ugly scuffle after getting high on alcohol, and Krishna throttled Naveen to death, police said. The accused then separated victim’s head, removed his private parts, heart, and chopped fingers, police added.

“The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp,” the police said. A detailed probe into the matter is underway.