Honour killing: SC cancels bail to woman’s brother who killed husband

Mamta Nair, the victim's widow, submitted a plea to SC asking to cancel the bail of the accused, which the top court agreed to

In 2017, Amit Nair, a Kerala youth, was shot dead allegedly at the behest of his in-laws after he married a Jaipur-based girl belonging to another caste. The Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Mukesh Choudhury, Nair’s brother-in-law and the key accused.

Nair was shot dead in front of his wife Mamta, who was pregnant then. Mamta moved the apex court challenging the High Court’s order granting bail to her brother Choudhury. On Monday (July 12), the Supreme Court heard the plea, cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender before the trial court.

In the plea, Mamta said Choudhury had been trying to intimidate her after he got walked out on bail last December.

The case history

In May 2017, two years after Amit and Mamta’s marriage, Jeewanram Chaudhury and Bhagwani Devi (Mamta’s parents) allegedly orchestrated the murder of their son-in-law in Jaipur. The police alleged the parents of the woman entered their residence with an unknown accomplice who shot Amit while another accomplice waited in a car parked outside.

Rama Devi, Nair’s mother, lodged the FIR on May 17, 2017, under sections 452 (house trespass), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.