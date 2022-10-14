Himachal Pradesh Assembly election on Nov 12, counting on Dec 8

The dates for the Gujarat Assembly election, which is also to be held this year, will be announced later

The BJP won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election in 2017

The Election Commission announced on Friday (October 14) that voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will be held on November 12. The votes will be counted on December 8.

The dates were announced at a press conference held by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. 

The term of the current BJP-led Himachal Pradesh Assembly, ends on January 8, 2023. It has 68 seats with 35 as the majority mark. In the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP won 44 seats against the Congress’ 21.

