Haryana employees demanding OPS restoration dispersed with water cannons, tear gas

A large group of state government employees in Panchkula, demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, were dispersed by the Haryana Police on Sunday through the use of water cannons and tear gas shells.

Police took action when the demonstrators, who had gathered on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border, tried to cross over into the Union Territory and march towards the Haryana chief ministers residence and gherao it to press for their demand.

There was heavy police deployment at the site on the border, police said.

#WATCH | Police resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse protesting Haryana govt employees demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme at Panchkula pic.twitter.com/rY8J15AFka — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Advertisement

The demonstrators had gathered under the banner of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Restoration Struggle Committee and a representative of the panel, while speaking to reporters in Panchkula, claimed that a few employees had suffered injuries during the police action.

Also Read: Adani stock rout: Gehlot says future of employees cannot be left to mercy of share market, raises pitch for old pension scheme

“Restoration of OPS is a legitimate demand. Governments of Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have restored it. The Haryana government has given an excuse that the government will go bankrupt if OPS is restored, which is not correct,” the committees representative said.

He said that an employee gives 25 to 30 years of service to a department. “Politicians have in the past also been getting pensions for multiple terms, so what are we demanding…,” he said.

(With agency inputs)