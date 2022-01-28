Made in India ALH MK III aircraft inducted at INS Utkrosh

Lt General Ajai Singh said the induction is a boost to the security of Andaman and Nicobar and a symbol of the country’s resolve of being self-reliant in maintaining its security

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s ALH MK III aircraft was formally inducted at INS Utkrosh in Port Blair on Thursday (January 28).

The induction of indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III is a major step forward towards self-reliance or ‘atma nirbhata’ in the area of military aircraft preparedness.

Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), Lieutenant General Ajai Singh formally inducted the aircraft in Port Blair on Thursday (January 28). The helicopters were welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. Lt General Ajai Singh said the induction is a boost to the security of Andaman and Nicobar and a symbol of the country’s resolve of being self-reliant in its security and maintaining peace in the region.

A Defence Ministry statement said: “The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the Andaman & Nicobar Command in the past two decades of its raising as India’s only joint theatre command.”

The HAL manufactures ALH MK III aircraft and has delivered over 300 of them to the Armed Forces till date.

The MK III variant is a maritime role variant encompassing state-of-the-art sensors and weapons that add punch to India’s prowess at sea. The aircraft has a glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro–optical payload and Night Vision Device. Put together, they will act as a force multiplier in keeping India’s far eastern seaboard and Island territories safe, the Defence Ministry stated.

The state-of-the-art aircraft has multirole capabilities including maritime surveillance, support for Special Forces, medical evacuations besides search and rescue roles.

Additionally, the HAL is in the process of manufacturing four light utility helicopters (LUHs) under limited series production by 2022-23 and eight more by 2023-24.