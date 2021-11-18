Gurugram namaz row: Gurdwaras ‘open for Muslim brothers’

‘If there's an open space, Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz. We shouldn't fight over such petty issues.’

The Gurdwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram has come to the aid of Muslims, offering premises of five gurdwaras to members of the community to offer namaz. The move comes in the backdrop of right-wing groups’ efforts to disrupt namaz in certain areas of the region.

Sherdil Singh Sidhu, who heads Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Gurugram’s Sabzi Mandi, was quoted as saying in a report in The Indian Express that gurdwaras at Sadar Bazar, Sector 39, Sector 46, Model Town and Jacobpura had been offered for Friday namaz.

“It’s ‘Guru Ghar’, open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn’t be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer ‘Jumme ki namaz’ (Friday namaz),” he said.

“If there’s an open space, Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz. We shouldn’t fight over such petty issues. People who were offering namaz in the open sought the administration’s permission and those who had problems should have approached the administration before attacking them,” he added.

#Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara is now open for our Muslim brothers to offer their daily namaz keeping in mind the recent events that took place in the city. — Harteerath Singh (@HarteerathSingh) November 17, 2021

Members of the Jamiat Ulama have accepted the offer, calling it “gracious.” “This is a very welcome step and will go a long way in promoting harmony among communities,” Jamiat head Mufti Mohammad Saleem was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Residents of Gurugram have recently been in the news for complaining and staging a protest against Friday namaz at public grounds.

The Gurugram administration earlier this month withdrew permission for offering of namaz at eight of 37 designated sites citing objections from local people and RWAs.

Last week, people associated with right-wing Hindu groups protested against the holding of prayers in Sector 12A of Gurugram. The protesters occupied the space, which was designated for Friday prayers of Muslims, and claimed to be making a volleyball court. Rows of cow dung cakes were spread out, media reports said. The groups had also held Govardhan Puja at a namaz site in Sector 12 and it was attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

