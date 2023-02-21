“Gundon ki Sena” says BJP, as Uddhav Sena MLA’s son booked for assaulting Sonu Nigam

Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's son has been charged with assaulting Sonu Nigam and his team members. The BJP launched a tirade, labelling Uddhav's group as a "gundon ki sena".

According to reports, on Monday night, during a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur, a son of an MLA allegedly manhandled singer Sonu Nigam and members of his team.

After Nigam filed a complaint, an FIR was lodged by the police on Tuesday, and Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, who happens to be the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and a member of Uddhav Thackeray’s party, was booked for the incident.

The charges against Swapnil include voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others, according to the police.

Without delay, the BJP launched an attack on ex-Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray by calling the remaining loyal legislators under his leadership “gundon ki sena” or an army of goons.

The issue gained momentum and the BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala, openly challenged a Uddhav Thackeray to denounce the incident.

Poonawala tweeted saying that, “Famous singer Sonu Nigam reportedly attacked by Uddhav Thackeray‘s MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and his men! This has become a gundon ki sena. Not the first time such an incident has come to the fore! Earlier a veteran was beaten up! Shameful! Will UT faction condemn it?”

Famous singer #SonuNigam reportedly attacked by #UddhavThackeray‘s MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and his men ! THIS HAS BECOME A GUNDON KI SENA Not the first time such an incident has come to the fore! Earlier a veteran was beaten up! SHAMEFUL ! Will UT faction condemn it? pic.twitter.com/e5YxPbFSam — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 21, 2023

Sonu Nigam filed a complaint with the Chembur police station, stating that he and his team were on their way offstage after their performance when a man identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar approached from behind and grabbed the singer. According to the complaint, the accused individual reportedly wished to take a selfie with the singer.

After Nigam’s colleague, Hari Prakash, attempted to intervene and take the accused aside, the accused allegedly shoved Prakash, causing him to fall from the stage, according to a police official who cited the complaint.

The accused then proceeded to push Nigam, causing him to fall on the stairs, as per the complaint. When Nigam’s other colleague, Rabbani Khan, attempted to help him, a scuffle ensued, and Khan also fell from the stage and sustained injuries.

MLA Prakash Phaterpekar played down the incident and claimed that Nigam’s colleague was mistakenly pushed off the stage. He also stated that no harm had come to Sonu Nigam.

Subsequently, the accused’s sister tweeted that they had had officially apologised to Nigam and his team, on behalf of the event organisers, for the unfortunate incident.