Govt will keep working to further women’s empowerment: PM Modi on Int’l Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment. #NariShaktiForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/giLNjfRgXF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in Mann Ki Baat.