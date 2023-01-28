Govt empowering society and prioritising the underprivileged: Modi

While visiting Bhilwara district on occasion of 1111th incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan, PM Modi said that the government is looking to empower all sections of society with a special emphasis on the underprivileged.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his administration is taking steps to uplift all segments of society with a particular focus on those who are disadvantaged.

He is on a visit to Bhilwara district on the 1111th incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan.

“For the last eight-nine years, the country has been trying to empower every section of society that has been neglected and deprived. We are walking with the mantra of giving preference to the underprivileged,” Modi said in Malaseri in the district.

He said India is not just a landmass but an expression of “our civilization, culture, harmony, and potential”.

Modi said that social power has played a huge role in India’s journey of thousands of years.

“Let us all take pride in our heritage, get out of the slavery mindset and remember our duties towards the country,” he added.

(With agency inputs)