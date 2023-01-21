Govt blocks access to BBC series on Modi; TMC MP O’Brien says Twitter post deleted

The BBC has defended the series as a “rigorously researched” documentary that sought to highlight important issues, a day after the Indian government condemned the programme as a “propaganda piece” lacking objectivity.

The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”, according to reports on Saturday (January 21).

The directions were reportedly issued by Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, reports said citing sources.

Also read: India dubs BBC documentary on Gujarat riots a propaganda piece

Sources said senior officials of several ministries, including external affairs, home affairs, and information and broadcasting, examined the documentary and found it to be an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court, sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign governments in India.

Advertisement

They said the documentary was found to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact friendly relations with foreign states as also public order within the country”, a PTI report said.

On Saturday morning, TMC MP Derek O’Brien alleged that his Twitter post on the BBC documentary was deleted by Twitter.

Also read: UK PM Sunak backs Modi over controversial BBC series

“CENSORSHIP @Twitter @TwitterIndia HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views The 1 hr @BBC docu exposes how PM @narendramodi HATES MINORITIES Here’s the mail I recieved. Also see flimsy reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight (sic),” he tweeted.

CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views The 1 hr @BBC docu exposes how PM @narendramodi HATES MINORITIES Here’s👇the mail I recieved. Also see flimsy reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023

India on Thursday described the BBC documentary as a “propaganda piece” designed to push a particular “discredited narrative”.

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.

Also read: BBC defends PM Modi documentary as ‘rigorously researched’

The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling “this narrative” again. “It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it,” he said.

The BBC on Friday defended the series as a “rigorously researched” documentary that sought to highlight important issues, a day after the Indian government condemned the programme as a “propaganda piece” lacking objectivity.