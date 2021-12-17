Google Chrome new feature to alert users on price change of favourite products

Chrome’s new ‘Track Prices’ feature will alert users when the price of a wishlisted or recently-viewed product falls, thus sparing them of manually visiting the original site to check for a price revision

Google Chrome, one of the popular browsers used worldwide, has now introduced a host of new features to better the shopping experience of its millions of users.

Chrome’s new ‘Track Prices’ feature will alert users when the price of a wishlisted or recently-viewed product, say on Amazon or Flipkart falls, thus sparing them of manually visiting the original site to check for a price change. Chrome will directly show an item’s available price by implementing a new overlay on the tab grid of the browser.

The feature, initially available for users in the US will be accessible on Android devices only. It will be introduced in iOS devices in the coming weeks, reports say.

To get the price update, user should have their Chrome open on their Android device and click or tap on the three-dot menu on the top right. They then need to tap on the ‘Track Prices’ option to see if there is any price drop on the items they browsed last.

Besides, the ‘Track Prices’ feature, Google also plans to help users better their search using a snapshot from the address bar.

“If something catches your eye while you’re out window shopping, you can now search for your surroundings with Google Lens in Chrome for Android. From the address bar, tap the Lens icon and start searching with your camera,” Google said in a blog.

According to Google, the browser will allow a user to use Google Lens while browsing in Chrome on the desktop too. If the user comes across a product and needs its details, he or she can click on “search images with Google Lens” option.

Chrome will also help users create unique and safe passwords and save the login details of websites. The browser will also be equipped to save the user’s address and payment information with Autofill for hassle-free checkout from the shopping website.