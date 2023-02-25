Goa man made to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ for supporting Pak cricket team on video

The official mentioned that on Thursday, a group of men coerced the shop owner into apologizing and reciting the slogan. However, no complaint has been registered.

According to a police official on Saturday, a shop proprietor in Calangute, Goa was compelled to offer a public apology and chant “Bharat Mata ki jai” after a video of him endorsing the Pakistan cricket team went viral on social media. A group of men forced him to apologise and raise the slogan on Thursday, the official said, adding that no complaint has been filed in this connection. The man who was supporting Pakistan in Goa pic.twitter.com/jE8IidAf9K — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 24, 2023

This took place following an undated video released by a travel vlogger, in which the shop owner at Calangute in North Goa is purportedly seen saying that he was supporting the Pakistan cricket team because it was a Muslim area. The neighbouring country was apparently playing against New Zealand when the video was shot.

Advertisement

The video shows the vlogger having a brief conversation with the man. The vlogger asks the shop owner, “Who is playing? Are you cheering for New Zealand?” The man replies, “For Pakistan.” The vlogger then asks him why, to which the man responds saying, “This is Muslim area.”

After this video went viral, a group of people approached the shop owner on Thursday and questioned him for supporting Pakistan.

A video of the group forcing the shop owner to apologise also went viral on social media.

The video shows a member of the group telling the man, “This entire village is Calangute.

There is no Muslim Lane or any other lane. Don’t divide the country based on religion.”

He is then asked to kneel down and apologise to the countrymen.

Also Read: India slams Pakistan’s ‘mischievous provocations’ for raking up J&K at UNGA

After initial reluctance, the shop owner is seen in the video tendering an apology by kneeling down and holding his ears. The video also shows the group making him raise the Bharat Mata ki jai slogan.

When contacted, a local police official said a group of men forced the man to apologise.

“But no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident,” he said.

Also Read: Putin: Russia developing North-South Corridor to boost business cooperation with India, Iran, Pakistan

Sarpanch of Calangute, Joseph Sequeira, confirmed about the incident, but no formal complaint has been registered with the panchayat or any authority.

(With agency inputs)