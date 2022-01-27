Girl gangraped & tortured in Delhi by liquor-sellers, DCW seeks prompt action

The victim reported that some women were present during her ordeal and were egging on the rapists.

A 20-year-old girl was gangraped, tonsured, garlanded with slippers and paraded with a blackened face in the Capital on Wednesday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has alleged, issuing notice to the state police seeking immediate arrest of all accused.

“In Kasturba Nagar, a 20-year-old girl was gangraped by illegal liquor sellers, made her bald, wore a garland of slippers and turned her face black in the entire area. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. All criminal men and women should be arrested and the victim and her family should be given security,” Maliwal tweeted.

She met the survivor who revealed that she had been abducted from her home and gangraped by three men involved in the illicit liquor trade and drug smuggling.

According to the victim, some women were also present during her ordeal and were egging on the rapists to torture her further. She said they all thrashed her, shaved her head, blackened her face, and made her walk around the neighbourhood with a garland of slippers and shoes around her neck. A video of the incident was received by the commission.

Advertisement

Also read: Students peeved as DU college builds cow shelter at site meant for women’s hostel

“The girl was brutally gangraped by criminals and has severe bruises all over her body. She is in deep trauma. All the culprits, including the women who instigated the gangrape, must be arrested. Further, the survivor and her family need to be given protection. Delhi Police must also take steps to crack down on the sale of illegal liquor and peddling of drugs in the Capital as the criminals involved in these acts have become bold and need to be taught a lesson,” the DCW chief was quoted as saying by India Today.

The commission has sought details of other complaints against the accused, especially regarding their involvement in the liquor and drugs trade. The Delhi Police have been told to report the steps taken by them to provide the victim security, and given 72 hours to submit a detailed action-taken report to the DCW along with CCTV footage of the incident.