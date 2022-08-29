Getting International Driving Permit in India made easier with new process

A provision for a QR code to link the IDP with the Driving License has also been made. A comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has also been added for facilitation of regulatory authorities.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday (August 29) said it has issued a notification for “greater facilitation” of citizens for issuing International Driving Permit (IDP) across the country.

India, being a signatory to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949 (Geneva Convention), is required to issue IDP as provided under this Convention, for the acceptance of the same on reciprocal basis with other countries.

“Currently, the format, size, pattern, colour etc. of the IDP being issued was differing across States in India. Due to this, many citizens were facing difficulties with their respective IDP in foreign countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Now, through this amendment, the format, size, colour etc. for IDP has been standardized for issuance across India, and in adherence to the Geneva Convention,” it added.

Further, it stated that a provision for a QR code to link the IDP with the Driving License has also been made. A comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has also been added for facilitation of regulatory authorities. Helpline numbers and email have also been provided.

The notification was issued on August 26, according to the ministry.

